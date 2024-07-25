Photo Credit: Moshe Milner / GPO

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) hates Netanyahu. I don’t mean to say that she is critical of his policies. I mean, hates. There’s no other way to explain why she both boycotted his appearance before a joint session of Congress and also tweeted that it was “by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States.”

Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States. Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 24, 2024

Say what you will about Netanyahu’s politics, he may be the best orator in the West these days, and his speech yesterday was a spectacular mix of history, morality, politics, and the kind of showmanship one expects of a three-ring circus act. He weaved in and out of all his subject matters, introduced dark-skinned Israeli soldiers – one Ethiopian, the other Bedouin, raised the roof with his introduction of Noa Argamani, a female hostage who was rescued from her Hamas captors in a daring IDF operation, made fun of the pro-Hamas demonstrators outside the building, calling them “useful idiots” and suggesting folks who carry signs proclaiming “Gays for Gaza” might as well hold up signs saying “Chickens for KFC.”

It was the best speech I’ve heard from a major league politician in a long time, perhaps since Netanyahu’s third speech before Congress in 2015, when he attacked President Barack Obama’s plan to strike a deal with Iran that would release $100 billion into the hands of the biggest terrorist conglomerate on the planet.

Pelosi went on to tweet that instead of listening to Netanyahu, she spent time listening to hostage families – ignoring the hostage families in the gallery above the House of Representatives.

“These families are asking for a ceasefire deal that will bring the hostages home – and we hope the Prime Minister would spend his time achieving that goal,” Pelosi concluded.

I for one do not share her hope. I want instead for Netanyahu to press for the continued intense attack on the Hamas Nazis below and above ground until they’re all dead or captured and being prepared to be hanged.

Having said that, you’ll appreciate how much fun I had reading the comments below Pelosi’s post. I’ll leave out the numerous expletives, as this is a family publication:

“Nancy, nobody likes you. You are a drunk and a moron. An absolute disgrace to this country. Sit the [expletive] down.”

“You weren’t even there. He received constant roaring ovations. Sounded well-received to me. Meanwhile, your preferred constituency was outside burning American flags and vandalizing national icons. I have long considered you a terrible politician, now you are just pathetic.”

“The vast majority of Democrats have long supported Israel and will continue. We don’t support Netanyahu because his only reason for refusing to step down is fear of going to jail. Like Trump, he is trying to use political office to avoid accountability. We stand with Israel”

“Nobody cares what you have to say. Please sit this one out.”

“He must be doing something that’s hurting your stocks huh Nancy? Stop acting like you give a [expletive] about the people over there.”

“It was by far one of the best speeches ever given in front of Congress.”

“Commie Kamala’s Mom is drunk again.”

“You’re a disgrace and a disgusting human being.”

“Hamas now controls the Democratic Party.”

“When’s the next cringe photo op of you and your cronies kneeling in the capitol wearing keffiyehs?”

The comments just go on and on.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) who was in the House during the speech, pretending to be reading a big legal volume, criticized Netanyahu’s speech on MSNBC calling it “fundamentally dishonest.”

“He says he wants peace, but his political interest is to keep the war going as long as possible because he knows that as soon as the war is over, he’ll have to face a commission of inquiry over why he was telling Qatar to arm Hamas before the election, and why he ignored warnings from the military about the attack on Oct. 7, which they had warnings about a few hours earlier.”

For someone claiming Netanyahu was dishonest, Nadler’s claims were such blatant lies, you can see how he got them by email from the Kaplan gang:

Netanyahu did not tell Qatar to arm Hamas. He permitted Qatar to transfer money to Hamas to pay Gazan employees’ salaries and $100 welfare stipends for the poor. And while it’s true that Hamas abused these funds, so did the UNWRA employees that Nadler continues to support. The claptrap being disseminated by the IDF top brass about warning Netanyahu is just that – claptrap. The discussion hours ahead of the Hamas invasion took place among the chief of staff, head of military intelligence, and head of the Shin Bet. The “he’ll have to face a commission of inquiry” argument may be valid, but to present it as Netanyahu’s sole motivation is the definition of blood libel. Whatever his issues may be, I trust that Netanyahu wants to reach total victory over Hamas, and according to the polls, so does a majority of Israelis.

I must say Nadler lost a lot of credit with me by suggesting Netanyahu is willing to sacrifice the lives of hundreds of IDF soldiers to save his hide. He should not be reelected.

Incidentally, I looked up who was the first foreign dignitary to speak before a joint session of Congress (so you won’t have to). It was Kalākaua, the last king of Hawai’i, in 1874. I’m pretty sure Netanyahu’s speech was better.

