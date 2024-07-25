Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

The Republican Jewish Coalition announced a major, five-figure digital ad buy slamming the Democratic nominee for President, Kamala Harris, for snubbing the Prime Minister of Israel’s historic speech to a joint session of Congress.

RJC CEO Matt Brooks said:

As Israel fights an existential war for its very survival, and as hostages languish in Gaza at the hands of Hamas terrorists – including 8 Americans – Kamala Harris is choosing to snub Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s critical address to Congress. Instead, she is going to a sorority luncheon. Yes, you read that right. What a shanda. Vice President Kamala Harris, as President of the US Senate, should be in attendance to preside over the chamber. Harris has totally failed her first test as a candidate for President of the United States – and the RJC will hold her accountable. Starting today, RJC will be running ads in key battleground states, targeting Jewish voters utilizing the best data operation in politics. Kamala Harris’ priorities are not the Jewish community’s priorities. If you thought Joe Biden was bad, Kamala Harris is far worse on issues of top concern for pro-Israel voters.

