Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

An event of the Jewish Federations of North America with MK Simcha Rothman, Chairman of the Knesset Constitution Committee, was interrupted on Monday due to repeated interruptions by Israeli and American anarchists opposed to the government’s proposed judicial reform. According to reports, at least 12 anarchists were removed by force from the event at the Exhibition Yards in north Tel Aviv.

This was in keeping with Saul Alinsky’s rule #6, “A good tactic is one your people enjoy,” #8, “Keep the pressure on,” and #13, “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”

The anarchists from Israel and the US, including members of the “Brothers in Arms” crypto-fascistic gang, simply didn’t let MK Rothman speak, constantly interrupting him with shouts of “Shame” and “De-moc-ra-cy,” because the war over controlling a country is decided not through debate but through relentless exhibitions of power.

One anarchist screamed at Rothman, “You are a criminal of the Jewish people,” which didn’t make sense in Hebrew, either. That’s based on Alinsky’s rule #11, “If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counter-side.” You don’t have to make sense, you just have to possess a larynx.

Rothman said that “protests and demonstrations are the lifeblood of democracy, but its purpose is to make a silenced voice be heard, and not to silence the voice of 64 mandates won in the election.”

At which point one must wonder, why exactly did the folks with the 64 mandates relinquish control to the brutal street mobs, and what would have happened differently had they passed the first judicial reform bill before the end of the winter session?

Did we elect our representatives to be loved? Is this what it comes down to, the people we voted for are unable to finish the job because they are afraid to arouse “hate among brothers?” Look around you, right-wing elected representatives, you can’t stop this hate among brothers if you got down on your hands and knees and begged the anarchists to forgive you.

When the summer session starts, just do your job.