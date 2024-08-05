Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Israel’s recent visa waiver agreement with the United States has inadvertently created a pathway for BDS activists and far-left campaigners to enter the country, circumventing Israel’s longstanding policy against admitting boycott supporters.

Several radical activists have been spotted engaging in controversial activities in Judea and Samaria in recent months, raising doubts about the efficacy of Israel’s border control measures under the new arrangement.

According to the framework signed between the two countries, American citizens are not required to obtain a visa in advance. The United States demanded that Israel provide unrestricted entry to Americans, regardless of their background. The main goal was to allow Palestinians with American citizenship to enter and exit the country, but the loophole also enabled entry for anti-Israel activists.

Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority claimed in a response provided to Israel Hayom that, “According to the framework for border control for U.S. citizens, American citizens are allowed to arrive at the border crossing without the need for a prior visa request, including American citizens who hold additional citizenship from one of the enemy states, or Palestinian residency.

“The framework explicitly states that all American citizens will be subject to border control checks, equally to other world citizens. This means that if there is an immigration, security or other concern arising regarding a specific American citizen, Israeli border control is authorized to prohibit their entry to Israel and has exclusive discretion on the matter.”

Nerdeen Kiswani, an extreme BDS activist, was one of the first to exploit the loophole. She entered Israel through Jordan about a year ago, after being denied entry in 2015. She claimed she decided to take advantage of the opportunity to see her family “after being denied this right for a decade.” During her visit, she went to sensitive areas and expressed anti-Israel views, including support for terrorists. After the visit, she was given a letter requiring her to arrange her next entry to the country in advance.

Omar Shakir, one of the world’s most prominent BDS activists, who was expelled from the country in 2019 by a Supreme Court decision, was also recently allowed to enter for a short visit.

Professor Gerald Steinberg, president of the NGO Monitor research institute, calls to prevent the entry of terror supporters into Israel. “Omar Shakir is an antisemitic propagandist filled with hate under the guise of a human rights activist,” he said.

Sari Bashi, program director at Human Rights Watch, recently revealed on Kan Bet radio that he, too, had returned to Israel “for a visit” and expressed hope that he would return again soon. Meanwhile, he continues to spread his anti-Israel doctrine on social media.

“Israel is killing itself by allowing its enemies in while we are in an existential war,” The Legal Forum for Israel told Israel Hayom. “It’s time for a policy change and active measures against those who seek our harm,” it continued.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

