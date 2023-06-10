Photo Credit: Pixabay

In the background of the US nuclear talks with Iran in Oman, the US has given Iraq permission to transfer $2.7 billion to Iran, despite the sanction restrictions. The money is meant to cover Iraq’s debt to Iran for supplying them with gas and electricity, according to a Walla report.

The report adds that a senior Israeli official says the approval is part of the framework of the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran.

At the same time, a Mako reports says that the White House warns that the security cooperation between Russia and Iran is a threat to Ukraine and its neighbors.

Putin recently announced he plans to deploy tactical nukes in Belarus in July.