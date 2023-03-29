Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli politicians responded clearly and forcefully to US President Joe Biden’s criticism of Israel’s judicial reform and public statement that he won’t be inviting the Israeli premiere to the White House soon.

Netanyahu released a statement:

I have known President Biden for over 40 years, and I appreciate his longstanding commitment to Israel. The alliance between Israel and the United States is unbreakable and always overcomes the occasional disagreements between us — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 28, 2023

“My administration is committed to strengthening democracy by restoring the proper balance between the three branches of government, which we are striving to achieve via a broad consensus.

“Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli explained to the US President how democracy works in Israel and the US:

ישראל היא מדינה ריבונית. ביקורת ניתן להעביר בשמחה, אבל מי שקובע מי יוביל אותה ולאן זה העם ורק העם באמצעות נבחריו –

כמו באמריקה ?? — עמיחי שיקלי – Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) March 28, 2023

“Israel is a sovereign state. Criticism can be passed happily, but the people who determine who will lead it and where it is, and only the people through their elected officials –

Like in America.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was a bit more blunt in his retort,

“Israel is not another star on the American flag.”

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar posted a tweet in response which he then deleted and replaced with the following:

מתוך כבוד ליחסים החשובים שלנו עם בעלת הברית הכי גדולה שלנו ארצות הברית מחקתי את הציוץ.

הלב נשבר לראות כמה נזק נגרם לישראל מכל הפייק ניוז שהופץ בקשר לרפורמה המשפטית המוצדקת שלנו. — Miki Zohar מיקי זוהר (@zoharm7) March 28, 2023

“Out of respect for our important relationship with our greatest ally the United States I deleted the tweet.

It breaks my heart to see how much damage has been done to Israel from all the fake news that has been spread in connection with our justified legal reform.”