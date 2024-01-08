Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich emphasized Sunday night in an interview on Channel 14’s The Patriots it’s impossible to go back to the day before October 7, and Israel must establish a Jewish settlement enterprise in Gaza.

Smotrich warned that two million Nazis are living in Gaza, making it a time bomb with an extermination mechanism for the State of Israel.

“Whoever thinks it would possible to go back to what was before and engineer some kind of local civil government in Gaza is mistaken. It is clear that Nazis are living in Gaza, two million Nazis who are being held captive for a long time, in poverty, in overcrowding, they are being deliberately held by the Arab world,” the finance minister asserted.

“I have been saying for years that Gaza is a time bomb with a mechanism of destruction toward the State of Israel,” he said. “I follow the rules of international law, I do not evict anyone from their home by force. But I do say that a large part of the population of Gaza wants to get out of there.”

“We must control Gaza for a long time, and we will not be able to maintain our control there without re-establishing the settlements,” Smotrich said, adding, “I hear the Secretary of State rejecting the ideas of senior Israeli government officials about ‘forced deportation.’ This is not true; we’re all talking about voluntary migration.”

“We are in one of perhaps most just wars since the establishment of the state, we are in a war of absolute good against absolute evil,” Smotrich stressed.