Twitter added a fact-check to a recent post by antisemitic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), that pointed out her anti-Israel diatribe was just that, a diatribe.

Tlaib commented on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s visit to Israel this week, tweeting: “Speaker McCarthy wants to rewrite history but the apartheid state of Israel was born out of violence and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. 75 years later, the Nakba continues to this day.”

Twitter then attached this fact-check statement to her tweet:

It was the seventh time Tlaib has called Israel an apartheid state on Twitter.