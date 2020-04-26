41 years after the Camp David Accords between Israel in Egypt, which were supposed to usher in a new era of peace between the two warring neighbors (Israel handed Egypt territory that was twice its own original size), a Egyptian television series titled “The End,” which began airing at the start of the month of Ramadan, last Friday, shows that the Egyptians’ appetite for the annihilation of Israel has not diminished even a little. The new, futuristic series predicts the destruction of Israel before its 100th anniversary, as the Arab states launch a war against Israel and succeed in defeating it.

In the main scene of episode one, a teacher is seen facing a classroom and describing to them the events in question: “When an opportunity was created for Arab states to rid themselves of their sworn enemy, the war broke out for the liberation of Jerusalem. It ended quickly with the destruction of the Zionist State of Israel, before it became 100 years old. Most of the Jews fled and returned to their countries of origin.”

The series was approved by the Egyptian state censor, including the above monologue.

In case you were wondering: following the peace treaty with Israel, Since 1987, Egypt has been receiving military aid at an average of $1.3 billion a year. Between 1979 and 2003, Egypt acquired about $19 billion in military aid, making it the second largest non-NATO recipient of US military aid after Israel. Also, Egypt received about $30 billion in economic aid within the same time frame.

In April 2019, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Egypt against purchasing Russian Sukhoi Su-35, saying “We’ve made clear that if those systems were to be purchased, the CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) statute would require sanctions on the [al-Sisi] regime.”