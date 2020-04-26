Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel, Moshe Shai/FLASH90

Basketball Coach David Blatt, Director of Tahel Crisis Center for Religious Women and Children Debbie Gross, Ambassador Dore Gold, Retired Senior Hematologist and Director of Plasmapheresis Unit, Hadassah, Professor Deborah Rund, and Reuven (Bob) Asch, Former Chief Psychologist, Ministry of Education, are the seven outstanding Olim from English-speaking countries who have been awarded the 2020 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize, recognizing Anglos who have made a major contribution to the State of Israel.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Avraham Infeld for his exemplary work throughout his life for Jewish education and assistance in helping individuals gain a better understanding of their personal Jewish identity through incredible organizations such as Melitz, Hillel and countless other influential organizations.

In addition, the Young Leadership Prize has been given to Zo Flamenbaum, Founder and Creative Mentor of School of Shine.

This year’s prizes, announced today, are sponsored by Sylvan Adams, a Nefesh B’Nefesh Oleh, real estate developer and philanthropist who is committed to developing the State of Israel. Sylvan is steadfast in his goal of showcasing the impact and achievement of Israel and Israelis to the world, viewing the Bonei Zion Prize as an integral piece of this mission.

“As we are all grappling with so much national and global turmoil, it feels especially meaningful to pause and recognize these incredible Olim surrounding Israel’s 72nd birthday,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director. “The individuals receiving this year’s Bonei Zion Prize are shining examples of the impact one can have on an entire field of study and practice, and they give us great hope for the State of Israel. Celebrating these honorees is a reminder that the Zionist dream is thriving.”

Hundreds of Olim from English-speaking countries – including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UK, and USA – were nominated for the prize. The prize recognizes outstanding Anglo Olim who have helped Israel in a meaningful way by encapsulating the spirit of modern-day Zionism and contributing in significant ways towards the State of Israel. Recipients were chosen by a prestigious panel of committee members in the following categories: Science & Medicine; Community & Non-Profit; Education; Global Impact; Culture, Art & Sports and Young Leadership.