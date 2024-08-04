Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF has uncovered a huge Hamas tunnel beneath the Philadelphi Corridor that was supposed to serve as a buffer between Gaza and Egypt. Not only that, but the massive tunnel is located directly under an Egyptian guard station on the Gaza border.

מנהרה בפילדלפי מתחת לעמדה מצרית.

העיקר נסמוך על המצרים ועל סנסורים… pic.twitter.com/r8rAn9ZTtq — ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) August 4, 2024

The tunnel, discovered at the beginning of last week, stretches up to 10 feet in height and is wide enough to allow a military truck to easily drive through it.

IDF combat engineers are in the process of searching the tunnel, as they have with all the subterranean passages found beneath Gaza prior to destroying it, to ensure no terrorists are left alive, and no hostages are missed.

“At this stage, the troops are continuing with the investigation and neutralization of the underground tunnel route, as well as other large-scale routes that were found,” the IDF said.

“The IDF will thoroughly destroy all the underground infrastructure on the Philadelphi Corridor and will act with determination to prevent their formation in the future,” a military spokesperson pledged.

Israeli forces have uncovered dozens of tunnels along the Philadelphi Corridor – including at least 25 such tunnels that run from Gaza across the border into Egypt.

It’s no surprise that Egypt was so adamant in its efforts to prevent Israel from entering the area; Cairo has insisted for years that no such tunnels exist were still in operation after Egyptian military efforts to block the passages.

Egyptian and Hamas officials have become quite wealthy from the “taxes” imposed on smugglers who use such tunnels for their imports and exports, including the movement of weapons from Iran, as reported by multiple Gaza civilians on social media.

