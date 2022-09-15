Photo Credit: UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived Wednesday in Israel for a state visit to mark the second anniversary of the historic Abraham Accords.

The UAE’s top diplomat is leading a high-level delegation and plans to remain in Israel for several days.

Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was scheduled to meet with Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday (Sept. 15), according to the official Emirati WAM news agency.

He is also expected to meet with President Isaac Herzog, Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu – who was prime minister at the time the Accords were signed – and with Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who deals with issues relating to Iran.

The UAE was the first signatory to the agreement brokered by then-President Donald Trump.

2-Year Anniversary of Abraham Accords Sees Strong Economic, Security Ties

In the past two years, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain have signed mammoth bilateral trade agreements, launched direct flights between the countries and at least one of the two has even inked a security memorandum of understanding.

The accords were signed by the UAE and Bahrain at the White House on September 15, 2020.

The third signatory to the pact was Sudan, followed soon after by Morocco in December 2020.