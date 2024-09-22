Photo Credit: Red Alert / Google Maps

Red alerts were sounded in the Karmiel and Haifa regions all the way south to Afula, after Hezbollah fired an estimated 10-14 rockets at Israel from Lebanon. The attack began just after 1 AM on Saturday night (Sunday morning),

Alerts were heard in Yokneam, Migdal Haemek, Nazareth, Megido, the Jezreel Valley and additional locations. Hezbollah is reportedly firing Fajr-5 missiles at Israel, the first time they’ve used them since the Second Lebanon war in 2006. The Fajr-5 has a range of about 75 km and carries a warhead of around 200 kg.

Residents in those regions report hearing the booms from the rockets and interceptions. Hezbollah claims it is targeting the Ramat David Air Base south of Haifa. At this time reports indicated that they missed.

יירוטים מעל רכסים pic.twitter.com/uNZnovQaaY — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 21, 2024

>

Part of a rocket fell in Nazareth. One person was injured by falling shrapnel in the lower Galilee region.

סלפי עם הטיל שנפל בנצרת pic.twitter.com/bEkWfAp0m8 — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 21, 2024

The IDF is responding and attacking positions in south Lebanon.

Hezbollah actively joined Hamas’s war against Israel on October 8th, and fired thousands of rockets into Israel this past year.

Over the past week, Israel has been eliminating many senior Hezbollah commanders and fighters in Lebanon (and Syria).

Content from TPS was used in this report.

