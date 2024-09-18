Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

The Hezbollah terrorist army in Lebanon planned to target former Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff Moshe (Bogie) Ya’alon last year, it was cleared for publication Wednesday after the partial lifting of a gag order.

Ya’alon, now 74, served as defense minister in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu between 2013 and 2016, during which Israel fought the 2014 Gaza war known as “Operation Protective Edge” against the Hamas terrorist organization.

The attempted assassination was to be carried out using a standard Iranian “Kalimgor” (Claymore) explosive device at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on the eve of Rosh Hashanah 2023. T Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) confirmed Tuesday it thwarted a similar attack likely orchestrated by Hezbollah. The Shin Bet said the target of the new assassination plot has been notified.

Another explosive discovered more recently by the Shin Bet was similar and could have been detonated from Lebanon, according to the Shin Bet. “A bombing attack by Hezbollah was thwarted which targeted a former senior official in the security system and was planned to be carried out in the coming days,” the domestic intelligence agency said. “Operational preparation and the activity of the forces prevented the attack in its final stages of implementation,” the Shin Bet said, adding the targeted individual was notified by security forces and is receiving updates.

Shin Bet Foils Hezbollah Assassination Attempt

The explosion occurred at 6:30 am in Yarkon Park last year on Rosh Hashanah, using a standard Iranian-made Kalimgor bomb. Tel Aviv’s Central Unit (YAMAR) forces identified the explosive upon their arrival at the scene. The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) joined the investigation, and hours later, two suspects were arrested on Route 431 with incendiary materials and camouflage equipment, the Shin Bet said.

The investigation concluded about a month later with indictments filed against eight suspects. A ninth suspect was identified as a Hezbollah operative with connections in Israel.

“Two suspects revealed that they had smuggled a bag containing several explosive devices, weapons, various explosives, and drugs,” said National Police Inspector Elazar Rozalio, an investigator with the Israeli Police Galil District Central Unit (YAMAR) in Tel Aviv.

“During the investigation, we discovered that some suspects transported bags, while others hid them. By October, after a very intense investigation, we found that some of the explosives were still hidden in Israel.”

Rozalio said the forces found three Iranian-made Kalimgor explosives and an M-16 rifle in eastern Jerusalem.

According to the police, the suspects did not know each other. One suspect, under the guidance of a Hezbollah operative, placed the explosive under a tree. He parked a vehicle under the tree, activated a dashboard camera which was intended to identify Ya’alon and transmitted the footage to a Hezbollah operative who controlled the device remotely.

The bomb exploded prematurely, probably due to a malfunction, police said.

A gag order had been placed on the case for a year, which police said enabled them to file indictments against the suspects. The accused perpetrators are awaiting further legal proceedings.

