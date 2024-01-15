Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Israeli artillery unit firing shells towards Lebanon near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, January 15, 2024.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that it “closed a circle” with an attack on the Hezbollah terrorist squad in Lebanon that earlier launched an anti-tank missile towards the Malkia area in Israel on the border with Lebanon, near Kiryat Shmona

The attack came less than an hour after the terrorists launched the missile at Israel.

In addition, a number of rocket/missile launches made from Lebanese territory and directed towards the areas of Matat, Margaliot, Adamit, Zerait and Malkiyeh located on the northern border of Israel were detected.

IDF forces attacked the sources of the fire.

