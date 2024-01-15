Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli soldiers in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp discovered a weapons storage facility inside a school, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

The IDF said soldiers from the 646th Brigade captured 10 Hamas terrorists in the school and took them away for questioning. The military added that “a large variety of weapons” were discovered in the school.

Other soldiers from that brigade in the refugee camp also located a rocket factory and an explosives manufacturing facility along with weapons hidden in a building that is part of a compound belonging to an unspecified humanitarian organization.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 136. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.