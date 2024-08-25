Photo Credit: GPO

Israel conducted a preemptive strike against missile launchers in Lebanon that were set to target Tel Aviv at 5 AM, the NY Times reported Sunday morning, citing Western intelligence sources. According to the officials, the operation successfully destroyed all intended targets. Israel is now bracing for a potentially severe retaliation from Hezbollah, especially in the north.

According to Channel 12, the IDF took out 6000 aerial Hezbollah weapons that were meant to be launched at Israel, including, rockets, missiles, and drones.

Hezbollah rocket hit an Israeli chicken coop in the north:



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, along with the security cabinet and top military officials. The IDF’s pre-emptive strike was confirmed in discussions that took place overnight Sunday between Netanyahu, Galant, and the IDF leadership, who continue to manage the war from the pit in the Kirya. The IDF is acting alone but in coordination with the US military.

IDF hits Hezbollah launcher in Al Hiam:



In the early hours of Sunday, the IDF reported conducting airstrikes on targets in southern Lebanon and issued a warning about Hezbollah’s plans for a large-scale assault on Israeli territory. IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated, “Our intelligence indicates that Hezbollah is preparing for a major offensive against Israel from positions near civilian residences in southern Lebanon. This strategy puts Lebanese civilians at risk. We strongly urge residents in areas where Hezbollah operates to evacuate immediately for their own safety.”

IAF shoots down Hezbollah drone:



The Home Front Command announced that it had imposed restrictions on gathering from Metropolitan Tel Aviv to the north. Up to 30 people can gather in an open area, and up to 300 people can gather in a building. According to the restrictions, it is possible to hold an educational activity and go to work in places from which one can reach a standard protected area. In the northern settlements, educational activities will take place subject to the instructions of the Northern Command. In the north, the beaches will be closed to the public. From Metro Tel Aviv south, there are no restrictions on gatherings, workplaces, or educational activities.

Hezbollah announced it had begun an “initial response” to the Israeli assassination of its chief of staff Fuad Shukr in late July. The terrorist group said it had fired a large number of drones and rockets at targets in Israel, stating, “These military operations will take some time to complete, and after that, a detailed statement will be issued.”

As of 7:30 AM, some 200 rockets and drones have been launched at Israel from Lebanon, many of which have been downed by the Iron Dome system. MDA announced that a woman was slightly injured by rocket fragments in Acco, and MDA medics and paramedics gave her medical treatment and evacuated her to Bnei Zion Hospital in Haifa, with injuries to her face and limbs.

Gallant recently held a conversation with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. During their talk, Gallant provided details about Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, saying these actions were aimed at “preventing an imminent threat.” to Israel. The discussion between the two officials also emphasized the need to “avoid regional escalation.”

