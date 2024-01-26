Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Israel’s foreign ministry on January 22 contacted diplomatic missions to inquire about the availability of backup generators and satellite phones, the Financial Times reported Friday. The ministry inquired about the duration the generators could operate on a full tank of fuel and requested the diplomatic missions to test their satellite phones by establishing contact with the ministry.

The inquiry was prompted by concerns about a potential “security escalation” amid fears that the ongoing conflict with Hamas could evolve into a more extensive confrontation that would include a full-scale war with Hezbollah.

Advertisement





According to the FT, the foreign ministry said it was collecting information “in preparation for a possible security escalation that may result in power outages.”

Some foreign diplomats speculated that the foreign ministry might be aiming to prompt their respective countries to exert pressure on Beirut. The objective could be to facilitate an agreement between Beirut and Israel to de-escalate tensions along the northern border. Others disagreed with that suggestion.

One foreign diplomat serving in Israel told FT correspondent James Shotter, “For sure, it’s unusual. It’s not something you see every day. But I don’t think it’s right to read too much into it. If Israel wants us to speak to Lebanon, normally they tell us. They are straightforward.”

Hezbollah on Thursday evening claimed it hit a radar at an Israeli outpost near Rosh Hanikra, and posted unusual footage from the missile’s camera showing its trajectory down to the moment of impact. The Lebanese terrorist organization also presented a map where it can be seen that The impact took place on the Sulam ridge in western Galilee.

חיזבאללה מפרסם תיעוד מעניין ומטריד של מה שנראה כמו פגיעת נ”ט מדויקת מאוד במתקן מכ”ם בראש הנקרה. הטיל נכנס מלמעלה, לא חזיתית, כך שלא מדובר בקורנט אלא באיזושהי צרה אחרת שהם מכינים לנו – ועל פניו צריכה להדליק נורות אזהרה בצה”ל למקרה של תמרון קרקעי בלבנון, מסיבות שלא נפרט. אני מודה… pic.twitter.com/XSCPFdIbO6 — Tamir Morag (@Tamir114) January 26, 2024