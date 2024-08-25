Photo Credit: GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of Sunday morning’s special Security Cabinet Meeting:

“This morning, we identified Hezbollah’s preparations to attack Israel. In consensus with the defense minister and the IDF chief-of-staff, we directed the IDF to initiate action to eliminate the threat. “Since then, the IDF has been taking strong action to foil the threats. It has eliminated thousands of rockets that were aimed at northern Israel. It is thwarting many other threats and is taking very strong action – both defensively and offensively. “Citizens of Israel, I request that you adhere to the directives from IDF Home Front Command. “We are determined to do everything to defend our country, to return the residents of the north securely to their homes, and to continue upholding a simple rule: Whoever harms us – we will harm them.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a call with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin:

“We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel. We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal to defend our citizens.”

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on IDF activities conducted over the past hour in Lebanon, to thwart an imminent threat against the State of Israel.

Minister Gallant and Secretary Austin discussed the importance of avoiding regional escalation. Minister Gallant stressed that Israel’s defense establishment is determined to defend the citizens of Israel and will use all the means at its disposal to remove imminent threats.

Gallant said “the defense establishment is following developments in Beirut and is prepared to deploy defensive and offensive means,” and expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for standing with Israel and for the ongoing cooperation, which contributes to the security of the State of Israel and regional stability.

