Iranian ballistic missiles were intercepted all over Israel on Sunday morning starting at around 1:43 AM. Missile alerts and explosions were heard over Jerusalem, Gush Etzion, the Negev, including Dimona, the Dead Sea, the Shomron and the Golan, as a wave of Iranian missiles reached Israel and were intercepted by the various Israeli missile defense systems. The intercepts were incredible to watch and a testament to Israeli know-how and God’s protection (not necessarily in that order). Next we hope to show off how good Israel’s long-distance offensive capabilities are.

Channel 12 reports that the Israeli cabinet approved a powerful response on Iranian soil.

Despite all the rockets aimed at Jerusalem, none hit the Dome of the Rock, this time. Altogether, there were around 750 alerts around the country.

According to Channel 14, 99% of the Iranian rockets were intercepted. Over 200 missiles were launched. The IDF reports that it is still shooting down cruise missiles that haven’t yet reached Israel.

Shrapnel from one Iranian rocket hit in Um El-Fahm. Two rockets hit in Arad. Another hit in the Negev and a 10-year-old Bedouin girl was injured from shrapnel. She is in critical condition.

An IDF base in the Negev was hit and lightly damaged.

There are unconfirmed reports that a second wave of drones are on their way.

There are reports that President Biden has demanded Israel confer with the US before responding to the Iranian attacks.