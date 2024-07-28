Photo Credit: Courtesy

Amina Alhasoni, the 7-year-old girl who was critically wounded by Iran’s April 13 missile attack on the Jewish state, has been released from Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

Alhasoni sustained a severe head wound when shrapnel from a ballistic missile hit her family’s home in a Bedouin town near the Negev city of Arad, and was hospitalized for more than three months.

The girl was rushed to Soroka with a severe head injury. A multidisciplinary team worked to stabilize her condition, and she subsequently underwent a series of neurosurgeries in collaboration with other hospital departments.

הילדה בת השבע שנפגעה מרסיס טיל איראני, השתחררה היום לשיקום. אמינה אל חוסייני נפגעה בראשה מרסיס שחדר את תקרת הבית בפזורת ערד. היא הובהלה בסורוקה לניתוח נוירוכירורגי דחוף להצלת חייה. בהמשך עברה סדרת ניתוחים נוירוכירורגיים בשיתוף עם מחלקות נוספות. pic.twitter.com/30lxBav8ax — אסף פוזיילוב (@pozailov1) July 28, 2024

“Amina’s head injury was severe, complex and devastating,” said Dr. Miki Gideon, head of pediatric neurosurgery, who operated on the girl during her protracted hospitalization. “To see Amina today—fully conscious, communicating, smiling and ready for the next step in her rehabilitation—fills our hearts with hope and strengthens our hands.”

Dr. Tzachi Lazar, head of the pediatric intensive care unit at the hospital, said: “When Amina was admitted to the unit that Saturday night, it was hard to believe that the small and fragile girl survived her severe injury.”

The doctor added, “All of us in the pediatric intensive care unit wish her and her family members good health and success in the future.”

As part of the April attack, Iran fired more than 300 missiles and UAVs directly at Israel, the vast majority of which were intercepted by the air defense systems and jets of Israel, the United States and other friendly militaries.

Alhasoni was the only casualty in the April 13 attack on the Jewish state.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said at the time that Jerusalem and its military allies intercepted some 99% of the threats, calling it a “significant strategic achievement” and noting that none of the suicide drones that the Iranian regime launched penetrated Israeli airspace.

