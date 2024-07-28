Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

Hezbollah fired two rockets on Sunday afternoon, targeting the northern Israeli community of Shtula, along Israel’s northern border.

One of the rockets scored a direct hit on a home in the community, adding another family to the homeless list. Miraculously, no physical injuries were reported.

It’s not the first time — or the second or the third — that the community has been targeted in attacks by Hezbollah.

Sunday’s attack highlights the fact that at present, Israel has not secured any deterrence against Hezbollah.

The rocket fire came about 24 hours after the terrorist army fired an Iranian-made Falaq-1 missile at the Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

The missile struck the village stadium, where a youth league was playing a game of soccer, killing 12 children ages 10 to 18, and wounding at least 30 others.

Despite calls for “restraint” on both sides by international bodies, the Lebanese Iranian proxy resumed its rocket fire within a day, within hours of the heartbreaking funeral for 11 of the 12 children who lost their lives in the attack.

Israel’s security cabinet met late Sunday afternoon to determine its next steps; Hezbollah began evacuating its high-value positions early on Sunday in anticipation of Israeli retaliation for the massacre.

