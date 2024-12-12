<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QWwwX3zVL7k?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Prime Minister Netanyahu issued a direct address to the citizens of Iran Thursday night in which he spoke about a future of peace, the fall of the Syrian regime and how their government spent $30 billion supporting the Assad regime, as well as billions in support of Hamas in Gaza.

“Your tyrants invested over $20 billion in supporting Hezbollah in Lebanon,” he told the Iranian people. “Within weeks, most of Hezbollah’s leaders, its missiles, and thousands of its terrorists went up in smoke. The funds your tyrants stole from you went up in smoke, literally.”

“You must be seething with rage when you imagine the new roads, schools, and hospitals that could have been built with the tens of billions of dollars that your dictators wasted on supporting terrorists who lose time and time and time again,” added Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said that Iran’s “tyrants” keep losing because “they want to conquer other peoples, and this is in order to impose fundamentalist tyranny on the Middle East and the entire world.”

However, Israel only wants to defend itself, “But when we do that, we are defending civilization against barbarism.”

“I want to make it clear: Israel wants peace,” declared Netanyahu. “We want peace with anyone who truly wants peace with us. I have no doubt that you, the citizens of Iran, know this. I know that just as we want peace with you, you want peace with us. However, you suffer under the rule of a regime that enslaves you and threatens us.”

He told the Iranian people that they are what the Iranian regime really fears and that one day Iran will be free.

“This is the future of Iran,” he said. “This is a future of peace. And I have no doubt that we will realize this future together – much sooner than people think.”

“I know and I believe that we will transform the Middle East into a beacon of prosperity, progress and peace.”

