Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Conservative Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar, 55, died Saturday of the COVID-19 new coronavirus, according to the IRNA and Tasnim News Agencies.

One of several newly-elected female politicians, Rahbar represented Tehran, Rey, Shemiranat and Eslamshahr. She had also previously served in parliament for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2016, as a member of the conservative Islamic Coalition Party.

She went into a coma last Thursday from the virus, and died of the disease at the intensive care unit of a Tehran hospital.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Tuesday that 23 MPs had tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, there were 5,823 confirmed cases of the virus in Iran, and 145 deaths from the disease, according to the country’s health ministry.

Iran has closed schools and universities, canceled cultural and sporting events, and suspended prayers at its mosques in an effort to stem the epidemic, which has spread to all 31 provinces in the country.