Overnight, the IDF’s (Israel Defense Forces) Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a hostile UAV/drone (or drones) that approached Israel from the east. The UAV did not cross into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.

The IDF did not provide specific details as to where the drone was hit and from where it was launched, or how the drone was shot down.

A Shiite terror group in Iraq took responsibility for the launch and said they were targeting the port of Haifa.

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Permission is given to those who are being fought, because they have been wronged. And indeed, God is able to give them victory.

the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the port of Haifa in our occupied territories this morning, Wednesday, September 4, 2024, using drones.

Victory comes only from Allah. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq

Wednesday – 30 Safar – 1446 AH

Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah Rocket Launcher

In addition, the Israel Air Force struck a rocket launcher in the area of Zabqin in southern Lebanon that had been used to carry out launches toward Israel. Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Khiam and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon. IDF artillery forces struck to “remove threats” in the areas of Kfarchouba, Aalma El Chaeb and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Content by TPS was used in this report.

