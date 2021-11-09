Photo Credit: European Union 2020 - European Parliament / EU

Ra’am party chairman Mansour Abbas has been busy traveling outside the country. The Jordanian Royal Bureau announced on Tuesday that the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, met with Mansour Abbas at his palace in Amman.

According to the Jordanian’s statement, the two discussed developments in the Palestinian Authority controlled territories and ways to advance the peace process. Abdullah emphasized his stance on the side of his Palestinian Authority Arab brothers and for the creation of a Palestinian state in the framework of a two-state solution, with its capital in eastern Jerusalem.

Abdullah also stressed the Hashemite connection to holy sites within Israel.

Abbas, reportedly praised Abdullah for his positions, and expressed his appreciation for what Jordan is has been giving to Israeli Arabs, especially in terms of education and pilgrimage to Mecca.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safdi and the king’s chief of staff, Jaafar Hassan.

It is not yet know if Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was aware of and approved the meeting, or if this was yet another high level rogue meeting by members of his coalition.

According to Kan News, the meeting was initiated by the Jordanians.

#Breaking: Photo of King Abdullah meeting with Knesset Member Mansour Abbas.

(PM Bennett, President Herzog & FM Lapid did not get a picture from @RHCJO.) pic.twitter.com/oVBYlKZFC6 — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) November 9, 2021