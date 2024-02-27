Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

A Lebanese news outlet reported Tuesday (Feb. 27) that any ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza will also apply to the current conflict between Israel and Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

While Lebanese government officials may believe that is true, however, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant nixed such a possibility in remarks on Sunday during a visit to the IDF Northern Command headquarters.

“If anyone here thinks that when we reach an agreement to release hostages in the south and the fire stops [in Gaza] temporarily, this will make things easier here – they are mistaken,” Gallant warned.

“We will continue the fire and we will do so independently from the south, until we achieve our goals. The goal is simple – to withdraw Hezbollah to where it should be – either via a [diplomatic] agreement, or we will do it by force,” the minister said.

Nevertheless, according to a report published by Nida al-Watan, “information available to Hezbollah confirms that the truce that will be reached on Gaza will undoubtedly include the southern [Lebanon] front.”

The report added that Hezbollah has rejected a ceasefire proposal advanced by the French envoy who recently visited Lebanon, saying “there is no talk of any negotiations or discussion regarding the southern [Lebanon] front unless a decision is reached to stop the Israeli war on Gaza.”

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not comment on the report when queried by JewishPress.com, leaving open the question of whether the government might in fact agree to a dual truce despite the expressed position of the defense minister.

US President Joe Biden said Monday (Feb. 26) during a campaign visit to a New York City ice cream shop with comedian Seth Myers that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas could be reached by next Monday, just before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

“Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend, I mean, the end of the weekend,” Biden said. “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close, it’s not done yet. And my hope is that by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire.”

During the day on Tuesday, Hezbollah forces fired multiple barrages of rockets and missiles at various communities and military bases along Israel’s northern border.

One of the barrages was aimed at the IDF radar base on Mount Dov in the Golan Heights. Another was aimed at the Israel Air Force air traffic control base atop Mount Meron.

Tens of thousands of Jews flock in pilgrimage to the tomb of the Tannaic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on the Meron mountainside during the Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer, which falls between the holidays of Pesach and Shavuot.

Discussions are currently taking place over the question of whether to cancel this year’s celebration at the tomb, given the current security situation in the area.