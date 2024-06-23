Photo Credit: IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee / Twitter

Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, is expanding the range and intensity of its attacks on northern Israel as both sides gear up for an increasingly likely Third Lebanon War.

For the first time since October 8th, Red Alert incoming alarm sirens were heard on Sunday morning in the Misgav Regional Council district south of Karmiel.

An explosive suicide drone was shot down by the IDF Aerial Defense Array shortly after, reportedly near the Leshem Institute, an arm of the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems company engaged in the development and production of advanced weapons systems.

Residents told Israel’s Channel 12 News that an interception was heard even before the Red Alert siren, indicating the siren was probably activated to prevent harm to residents from falling shrapnel, rather than the attack itself.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array also intercepted a Hezbollah surveillance drone launched at the Lower Galilee from Lebanon at around 11:24 am. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren was activated in the area due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interception. However, “in accordance with protocol, no alerts regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration were activated,” the IDF said.

Shortly before 10 am, Israel Air Force fighter jets intercepted an explosive suicide drone heading towards Israeli territory “from the east,” the IDF said.

Explosive Drone Hits Beit Hillel

Even earlier, an explosive-laden drone launched from Lebanon struck the northern community of Beit Hillel.

“During the incident, an interceptor was launched toward the UAV, sounding rocket and missile sirens due to the possibility of falling shrapnel. The incident is under review,” the IDF said.

No one was physically injured in the attack.

Hezbollah took responsibility for firing the “attack drone” claiming it was aimed at “IDF military headquarters in Beit Hillel” and was launched in response to an attack in Al-Khiara in Lebanon one day earlier.

On Saturday night, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure and observation post in the area of Kfarkela, in addition to hitting a Hezbollah terrorist cell identified by IDF in the area of Taybeh.

Manara, Metula in Flames

Two anti-tank guided missiles launched from Lebanon struck the northern border community of Manara on Saturday at around mid-morning.

According to the Upper Galilee Regional Council, the missiles hit agricultural areas in the kibbutz, igniting a fire but causing no injuries.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the attack, claiming its forces were targeting a military position.

Three houses in the northern border community of Metula were hit by anti-tank guided missiles launched from Lebanon, both sparking fires upon impact.

“Three houses were damaged, and an entire street of yards was burned,” Metula Mayor David Azoulay told Galei Tzahal Army Radio in an interview Sunday morning.

“Forty percent of the residents’ homes have been damaged; nearly 200 houses were burned in the past eight months.”

Hezbollah took responsibility for the missile fire, claiming to have targeted homes used by Israel Defense Forces.

Miraculously, there were no reports of injuries.

In response, IDF artillery forces shelled the source of the attacks.

