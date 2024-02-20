Photo Credit: Elbit Systems

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV/drone) launched by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon was found Tuesday near the Western Galilee city of Akko, on Israel’s northern Mediterranean coast.

This is the second time in 24 hours that a Hezbollah UAV has infiltrated Israeli airspace and landed without being detected.

כלי טיס בלתי מאוייש של חיזבאללה ששוגר מלבנון נחת בחצר ביתו של משה דוידוביץ׳, ראש המועצה האזורית מטה אשר ויו״ר פורום קו העימות: ״האוייב עבר לטווח את המנהיגות, צריך סוף למצב הצפון״. pic.twitter.com/21LvjMkvYK — almog boker (@bokeralmog) February 20, 2024

According to Israel’s Channel 13 News reporter Almog Boker, the drone landed in the yard of the home of Moshe Davidovitch, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Line of Conflict Forum.

“The enemy has overrun the leadership, we need an end to the situation in the north,” Davidovitch said.

Hezbollah terrorists launched multiple rocket and missile attacks at northern Israel throughout the day.

Attacks were launched against Kibbutz Misgav Am and Margaliot, among other areas. No physical injuries were reported.

IDF fighter jets struck terrorist infrastructure in the area of Blida in addition to a number of military structures used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

Earlier in the day, an additional military structure was struck in the area of Kfarkela, where Hezbollah terrorists were spotted, in addition to two launch posts in the areas of Yaroun and Marwahin, and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Dhayra and Yaroun.

Two military buildings were struck in the areas of Houla and Blida as well.

