Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Terrorist weapons have again been discovered in a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, where children were learning in their classrooms.

The IDF announced Tuesday night that the Paratrooper Brigade combat team found large quantities of weapons inside a building adjacent to a UN school during operations last week in Khan Younis.

Advertisement





The school had been used as a humanitarian shelter for Gaza’s civilian residents.

But what the soldiers found in the UN school that doubled as a shelter was anything but “civilian” in nature.

The weapons found by the IDF included AK-47s, warheads, grenades, RPGs and ammunition.

The terrorists used a gap in the school wall as a passage to the adjacent building from which they took their weapons to use in attacks on IDF soldiers, the IDF explained.

In parallel, the soldiers worked to evacuate the civilian population from the combat zone for their safety.

Approximately 60 terrorists who were hiding among the civilian population tried to take advantage of the evacuation process to escape, but were caught and detained by the IDF. The terrorists were taken for further investigation by security forces in Israel.

“This is further evidence of Hamas’ cynical use of the civilian population for terrorist activities,” the IDF noted.

In another nearby building, the soldiers found weapons, ammunition, cartridges, vests and Hamas uniforms.

In addition, the soldiers raided the residence of the head of the Anti-Tank Array of the Hamas Khan Younis Brigade, where they found many weapons and intelligence materials.

“The Paratrooper Brigade combat team is continuing to intensify the fighting in western Khan Younis. The soldiers are operating against terrorist targets and eliminating many terrorists in close-quarters battles and with accurate sniper fire,” the IDF said.