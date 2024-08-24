Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

This weekend homes in Kiryat Shmona went up in flames, as did a forest near Meron, and residents of the ancient city of Tzfat raced for cover as close to 100 rockets launched by Hezbollah rained down on northern Israel as Israeli forces continued to target and kill terrorists in southern Lebanon.

On Friday, the IDF confirmed that an antitank missile attack launched by Hezbollah hit a military air traffic control station in a base on Mount Meron, causing some damage.

The attack ignited a forest fire on the mystical mountain in northern Israel.

Hezbollah rocket fire at around the same time scored direct hits in the city of Kiryat Shmona, igniting fires that destroyed several homes. Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

Shortly before Shabbat candle-lighting, a barrage of at least 20 rockets were fired at Tzfat. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted some of the rockets, and others landed in open areas, the IDF said.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

About an hour later, Hezbollah launched around 40 rockets towards the Upper Galilee. Five rockets were fired at the Western Galilee during the same hour. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted some of the rockets, and others landed in open areas, the IDF said.

No injuries were reported.

Israel Assassinates 2 Senior Hezbollah Terrorists

Also on Friday, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated a senior Hezbollah terrorist.

Muhammad Mahmoud Negm, a “significant terrorist” in the Iranian proxy’s Rocket and Missile Unit in southern Lebanon, was assassinated in an air strike in the area of Aaita El Zot.

The Israeli Air Force also struck and eliminated Hezbollah Rocket and Missile specialist Saeed Mahmoud Daeb in the Lebanese city of Tyre.

In addition, the IAF struck the launcher from which rockets were fired toward Tzfat earlier in the day.

During the day on Saturday, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” that crossed from Lebanon into the Western Galilee area.

In the wee hours of the morning, a separate Hezbollah combat drone was also intercepted as it headed towards the Lower Galilee.

No injuries were reported in either attack.

