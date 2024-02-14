Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
IDF Staff Sgt. Amar Sarah Banjo, z'l, killed by Hezbollah rocket fire in Tzfat, Feb. 14, 2024

The IDF announced Wednesday evening that the female soldier who was killed by Hezbollah rocket fire earlier in the day has been identified as 20-year-old Staff Sgt. Amar Sarah Banjo, z”l.

The young soldier was killed when a precision-guided rocket fired by the Iranian terror proxy struck a military base in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat.

IDF Soldier Killed, 8 Wounded, Army Base Struck in Hezbollah Rocket Barrage

Staff Sgt. Amar Sarah Banjo was from the town of Ge’a, near Ashkelon. She was a member of the 91st Division’s 869th Combat Intelligence Collection unit, Galilee Formation.

She will be laid to rest on Thursday evening in her hometown.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

