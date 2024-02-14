The IDF announced Wednesday evening that the female soldier who was killed by Hezbollah rocket fire earlier in the day has been identified as 20-year-old Staff Sgt. Amar Sarah Banjo, z”l.
The young soldier was killed when a precision-guided rocket fired by the Iranian terror proxy struck a military base in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat.
IDF Soldier Killed, 8 Wounded, Army Base Struck in Hezbollah Rocket Barrage
Staff Sgt. Amar Sarah Banjo was from the town of Ge’a, near Ashkelon. She was a member of the 91st Division’s 869th Combat Intelligence Collection unit, Galilee Formation.
She will be laid to rest on Thursday evening in her hometown.