The Israeli Air Force struck some 200 Hezbollah terror targets over the past 24 hours, attacking deep in Lebanon and in southern Lebanon. Targets included terrorist cells, launchers, anti-tank missile posts, and terrorist infrastructure sites.

Simultaneously, over the past day, IDF troops continued to operate throughout the Gaza Strip, striking some 40 terror targets and eliminating dozens of terrorists.

Overnight, the 36th Division continued its “limited, localized, and targeted operational activity” in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah terror targets and terrorist infrastructure in the area, with the Israeli Air Force attacking Hezbollah launchers, anti-tank missile posts, weapons storage facilities, and additional terror targets.

IDF ground troops are continuing to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon; over the past 24 hours, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, exposed tunnel shafts, and located numerous weapons including launchers, anti-tank missiles, munitions, and more.

On Sunday, Israeli forces demolished buildings and infrastructure in a Lebanese village along the border that enabled a Hezbollah terrorist cell to infiltrate into Israeli territory on October 9.

The terrorists had infiltrated from the Lebanese village of A-Dahariya, located just 800 meters (half a mile) from the border, and just a kilometer and a half (one mile) from the Israeli Bedouin village of Arab al-Arashe, which is attacked daily with Hezbollah rocket fire.

In the ensuing battle, three Israeli soldiers were killed: the deputy commander of the 300th Brigade, Lt. Col. Alim Abdallah, and two other soldiers from his command post: First Sergeant Jawad Amer, 23, from Hurfeish, and First Sergeant (Res.) Gilad Molcho, 33, from Tel Aviv.

Today, the terror infrastructure that enabled the terrorist infiltration was destroyed by the 646th Brigade, which is currently fighting in Lebanon after having fought for five months in Gaza at the start of the war.

Such infiltration will no longer be possible from A-Dahria.

Operations Also Continue in Gaza

IDF operations are also continuing simultaneously in Gaza; in the northern Gaza city of Jabaliya, IDF troops struck the launcher from which projectiles were fired toward the area of Ashkelon on Shabbat Yom Kippur afternoon.

The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and located explosives, grenades, and additional weapons in the area.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops eliminated armed terrorists. After identifying a terrorist cell armed with an RPG (rocket propelled grenade) near Israeli forces, the troops coordinated with the Israeli Air Force to eliminate the threat by means of a drone strike.

Ground Operations Not Without Risks

Ground operations in both Gaza and Lebanon are not without serious risks: on Sunday (Oct. 13) a reservist from the 9920th Battalion, 6th Brigade, was severely injured during combat in southern Lebanon.

In a separate incident, an officer with the 9220th Battalion, 6th Brigade, was also severely injured during combat in southern Lebanon.

Multiple other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured during the incidents.

“The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, their families have been notified,” the IDF said.

