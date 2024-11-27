Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

The Israeli military warned residents of southern Lebanon not to return to their homes and villages yet following approval of a ceasefire Tuesday night that went into effect early Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement Tuesday evening saying they have directed the IDF to not allow the entry of the population to the area of the villages adjacent to the border with southern Lebanon, in accordance with the first stage of implementing the framework of the ceasefire.

Advertisement





By Wednesday afternoon, the IDF had already arrested four Hezbollah terrorists, including a local commander who entered the prohibited area.

The IDF “will continue to take strong action against any violation,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

#عاجل بيان عاجل إلى سكان #جنوب_لبنان: ⭕️من أجل سلامتكم وأمن عائلتكم يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا نحو القرى التي طالب جيش الدفاع بإخلائها أو نحو قوات جيش الدفاع في المنطقة. كل تحرك نحو هذه المناطق يعرضكم للخطر.

⭕️نخبركم انه ابتداء من الساعة الخامسة مساء (17:00) وحتى صباح غد في… pic.twitter.com/XFEK9vb8uL — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 27, 2024

“For your safety and the safety of your family, you are prohibited from moving south toward the villages that the IDF has ordered to be evacuated or toward IDF forces in the area. Any movement toward these areas exposes you to danger,” IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee told Lebanese residents in a post on the X social media platform.

“We inform you that starting from 5 pm (17:00) until tomorrow morning at 7 am (07:00) it is absolutely forbidden to travel south of the Litani River. Whoever is north of the Litani River is prohibited from moving south. Whoever is south of the Litani River must remain where he is.

“We remind you that the IDF is still deployed in its positions in southern Lebanon in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement, and our forces will deal firmly with any movement that violates this agreement.”

The warning came within hours after the start of a US-brokered ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel that was characterized as a “permanent” agreement by President Joe Biden, but not by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ceasefire began at 4 am local time Wednesday but had been violated by Hezbollah terrorists at least six times within the following 12 hours.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a member of the Hezbollah-linked Amal party, has already called on those displaced by war to return home, Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya news outlet reported Tuesday.

“I [call on] you to return to your homes… return to your land,” Berri said, despite warnings to the contrary from Lebanon and Israel’s militaries.

Many Lebanese took Berri at his word and began streaming back to southern Lebanon despite warnings from both the Israeli and Lebanese militaries.

Berri also used the opportunity to call for the quick election of a president who can unite the country. Lebanon has been unable to elect a president for the past two years due to political maneuvering and blocks by Hezbollah parliamentarians. The terrorist organization has a significant presence in Lebanon’s governing bodies.

Shortly after the start of the ceasefire, Hezbollah terrorists attempted to return to the village of Kfarkela, less than a kilometer across the border from the Israeli town of Metula.

The IDF identified a vehicle with several suspects in a zone prohibited for movement in Lebanese territory, and IDF troops fired to prevent them from advancing, in compliance with the agreement.

Adraee slammed the violation by “Iranian mercenaries” in a separate post mocking Hezbollah’s claim of victory over Israel.

من كفركلا، يا مرتزقة إيران!!! انتصاراتكم شو عنوانها؟

?اذا شردتوا اكثر من مليون لبناني … وانتصرتوا؟

?اذا وصل عدد قتلاكم إلى الالاف …وانتصرتوا؟

?اذا قيادتكم المحصنة – انمحت عن بكرة ابيها …وانتصرتوا؟

?اذا انفاقكم التي تبلغ الملايين الدولارات اتبخرت… وانتصرتوا؟

?اذا… pic.twitter.com/8MyswWyjX9 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 27, 2024

• “If you displaced more than a million Lebanese, did you win?

• “If the number of your dead reaches into the thousands, did you win?

• “Your leadership has been completely wiped out. Did you win?

• “The millions of dollars that you spent evaporated. Did you win?

• “Most of your military capabilities were destroyed. Did you win?

• “If more than half of your operatives fled or surrendered, did you win?

• “If you lost your credibility with the Lebanese people and let down your followers, did you win?

“How would it be if you were defeated?” Adraee said.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, is still on high alert.

“From Israel’s point of view our Air Force remains ready to act across Lebanese territory and our missile defense systems are still on a high state of defensive readiness,” Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer emphasized Wednesday afternoon.

“Israel and our army, under the direction of our government, will operate against anyone who attempts to breach the ceasefire agreement and will continue to protect the citizens of this country.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: