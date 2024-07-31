Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Foreign Minister Israel Katz appealed to dozens of foreign ministers around the world in a letter he sent Wednesday, warning that the only way to prevent an all-out war is the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the ceasefire agreement that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War between Israel and Hezbollah.



“Israel carried out yesterday a precise strike in Beirut against Fuad Shukr, known as “Sayyid” Muhsan, the most senior military commander of Hezbollah, who was responsible for the murder of 12 children while they were playing soccer in Majdal Shams, as well as for the murder of many other Israeli citizens,” Katz wrote.

Advertisement





“Israel sent a clear message yesterday: whoever harms us will be harmed with great force.

“The world must support Israel at this time, and demand an immediate cessation of Hezbollah’s attacks, its withdrawal to north of the Litani River, and its disarmament in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“Tens of thousands of Israeli residents who have been forced to leave their homes in northern Israel must return home safely,” he concluded.

As did Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in his communique following his conversation Wednesday with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, there was no mention in the letter about a second, equally significant event: the 2:00 am Wednesday assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh as he slept at a guest house in Tehran.

Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer likewise declined to comment on Haniyeh’s assassination during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Share this article on WhatsApp: