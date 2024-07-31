Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his US counterpart Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a phone call Wednesday that although Israel is not seeking an all-out war with Hezbollah or with Iran, the Israel Defense Forces are prepared for any scenario.

Their conversation followed the assassinations of two of Israel’s greatest enemies: Hezbollah’s military “chief of staff” Fuad Shukr Tuesday night in Beirut, and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, early Wednesday morning in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Gallant briefed Austin on the IDF’s precise operation eliminating Hezbollah’s Shukr, also known as “Sayyid” Mohsain, calling the operation a direct to Hezbollah’s attack and murder of 12 children in the northern Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams.

Gallant emphasized that Israel does not seek war, but said the IDF remains prepared to defend its citizens and to respond to any attack by Hezbollah.

Israel’s defense minister expressed his deep appreciation to his American counterpart for Austin’s personal commitment to Israel’s security, including his public support of Israel’s right to self-defense.

Gallant thanked the defense secretary for his leadership and personal role in maintaining the powerful ties between Israel and the United States.

The defense minister also highlighted the importance of the ongoing and consistent communication with his American counterpart since the start of the war, and to this day.

During the discussion, Gallant also emphasized that “especially during these times” the State of Israel is working to achieve a framework for the release of hostages.

Gallant told Austin the ties between Israel and the United States are central to Israel’s standing in the region and to deterring Iran and its proxies.

Who Eliminated Ismail Haniyeh?

The communique from the defense minister’s office made no mention of the 2:00 am operation that eliminated Haniyeh while he slept in Tehran.

Haniyeh’s chief bodyguard was also killed in the operation.

Israel has declined to comment on the Haniyeh’s assassination and no one has taken responsibility for the attack. and no one has taken responsibility for Haniyeh’s demise.

Reports are emerging on Iranian media outlets that the missile that killed Haniyeh was fired from a nearby building and that information on Haniyeh’s whereabouts was leaked to the alleged assassins by one of the Hamas leader’s bodyguards. Neither report has yet been confirmed.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad secretary-general Ziyad al-Nakhalah, who attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president together with Haniyeh earlier in the day on Tuesday, was staying in the same building as the Hamas leader, but on a different floor.

