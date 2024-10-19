Photo Credit: Roee Oz/TPS-IL

One man was killed and three other people were wounded Saturday in a Hezbollah rocket attack on the ancient coastal city of Akko.

Alexei Popov, 50, a resident of the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Haim, was killed in a direct hit on his vehicle in Akko, Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster reported. Popov is survived by a wife and two children.

Two men also sustained shrapnel wounds in a rocket barrage aimed at Haifa, its surrounding suburbs (the “Krayot”) and the Western Galilee.

A car went up in flames after a direct hit by a rocket in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Ata.

The communities of Misgav Am and Metula were repeatedly targeted by Hezbollah rocket fire throughout the day, as was Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi, Tel Hai, Margaliot, the ancient holy city of Tiberias, Zarit and Kfar Yuval, among many others.

An explosive drone fired by Hezbollah that targeted the private home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara “hit a building” in the upscale coastal town of Caesarea. The couple were not present at the time of the attack, and no injuries were reported.

תיעוד: הכטב"ם ששוגר לעבר מעון רה"מ בקיסריה צילום: אלי לוי pic.twitter.com/F1UsoT6ASc — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 19, 2024

Two other drones launched during the same attack were intercepted.

Hezbollah fired more than 200 rockets and explosive drones at Israel over the course of the day on Saturday.

