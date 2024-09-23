Photo Credit: Maayan Toef / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

at the Air Force Operations Center: “I promised that we would change the balance of forces in the north – this is exactly what we are doing.”

As Israeli warplanes began a bombing run against Hezbollah targets in eastern Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew a diagram, so to speak, for those who were not yet clear about Israel’s intentions.

Speaking during a security assessment at the Air Force operations center in the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said he wanted to “clarify” Israeli military actions across the northern border.

Israeli warplanes began a new wave of airstrikes at around the same time, aimed at Hezbollah targets in the Beka’a Valley in eastern Lebanon after having first issued a two-hour warning non-combatants to evacuate for their own safety. The IAF spent Monday morning striking hundreds of Hezbollah terrorist positions in southern Lebanon, while repeatedly urging non-combatants in the targeted areas to evacuate for their own safety.

“I would like to clarify Israel’s policy to whoever does not yet understand: We are not waiting for the threat, we are pre-empting it – everywhere, in every sector, constantly,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister was joined in the security assessment by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.

“We are eliminating senior figures, terrorists and missiles – and our arm is still extended,” Netanyahu said. “Whoever tries to harm us, we will harm them all the more forcefully.

“I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of forces in the north and this is exactly what we are doing,” the prime minister said. “We are destroying thousands of missiles and rockets that are directed at Israel’s cities and citizens.

“We face complex times,” Netanyahu added. “Citizens of Israel, I ask of you two things: Follow the directives of Home Front Command, they save lives; and stand together with determination, responsibility and – of course – patience.

“Together we will stand strong, together we will fight and with G-d’s help, together we will win.”

