Photo Credit: Pvalmont / Wikimedia / CC4.0

Air Seychelles flight HM22/SEY022 made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening. The Airbus A320 flying from Victoria in the Seychelles to Tel Aviv experienced mechanical difficulties and was forced to divert. There were 128 Israelis on the plane.

It was decided to make an emergency landing in Jeddah. The Saudis were notified in advance that the plane would be landing.

With all the talk of Abraham Accords in the air, this might become the first official civilian flight that takes off in Saudi Arabia and heads directly to Israel.