State-run Syrian media reported “explosions heard in the sky around Damascus” on Monday afternoon” that were later confirmed to be multiple air strikes.

One Syrian soldier was killed in the rare daytime attack, according to the Al Arabiya news site.

Middle East journalist Steven Sahiounie reported via Twitter the “explosions” heard in the capital were “caused by an Israeli air strike and the Syrian air defense are reacting to Israeli missiles over Damascus.”

Official Syrian state television confirmed the explosions, saying an “Israeli raid has targeted military positions in the Syrian capital Damascus.”

Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus

The strike comes as Iran continues production of kamikaze drones, at least some of which may be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This is the second time in three days that air strikes were directed at Iranian military positions in and around the Syrian capital.

This past weekend, in the wee hours of Saturday morning, Israel was accused of destroying an Iranian drone factory in the Damascus suburbs where kamikaze UAVs were being assembled.

In the attack on October 21, “soldiers and equipment of the Syrian Air Defense Forces stationed at the Dimas base, west of Damascus, were damaged. Among other things, a YLC-6M radar was hit,” according to the Alma Research and Education Center.

Syrian air defenses fired missiles to intercept the attack. There were no reports of injuries.

