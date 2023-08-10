Photo Credit: Khamenei.ir / Wikimedia Commons

Operatives from the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization opened fire at Lebanese civilians Wednesday night.

Two Lebanese civilians were killed.

Hezbollah opens fire on civilians in Lebanon. A Hezbollah owned truck flipped over on its side during an accident. Hezbollah quickly tried to cover the truck and conceal its load. Christian Lebanese bystanders who wanted to uncover what they believed to be hidden Hezbollah… pic.twitter.com/cXbLk2iT4F — Chaim • חיים (@ChaimSmierc) August 9, 2023

The incident began when a truck carrying a delivery for Hezbollah – accounts differ as to whether the truck carried ammunition, weaponry or captagon pills – flipped over. (Captagon is among the drugs trafficked worldwide from Lebanon, raising cash for the terrorist group.)

Hezbollah operatives quickly raced to cover the truck and conceal its contents.

Nearby Christian Lebanese residents trotted over to see what was in the truck and were shot by Hezbollah members.

Targeting Iranian Weapons Meant for Hezbollah

Earlier this week, Israel reportedly attacked military targets around Damascus, killing four and wounding four others.

The attack was allegedly aimed at warehouses containing advanced Iranian-made weapons, but no details were available.

Hezbollah receives its weapons and production technology from Iran, which also provides advanced training and generous financial support to its proxy.

Could Hezbollah Get Chemical Weapons from Syria?

Experts at the Security Research Institute in northern Israel (Alma) recently warned of the danger of Syrian chemical weapons falling into the hands of Hezbollah and related Iranian proxies, such as Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization and its ally, the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

The Syrian CERS center, officially an “institute for civil scientific research” is actually a weapons development and production facility that includes creation of chemical weapons. The center has come under “almost absolute Iranian control,” Alma reported, adding that it is currently managed by Hezbollah.

The CERS complex, which has centers throughout Syria, is among the sites repeatedly targeted by Israeli air strikes.

Syrian Cooperation with Iran

Iranian clerics, lawmakers and military officers frequently meet with Syrian government officials.

Earlier this week, a delegation from Iran’s Shura Council led by National Security and Foreign Policy Committee chair Vahid Jalalzadeh arrived Monday in Damascus for a three-day series of meetings with senior Syrian officials, according to the Syrian Observer.

The Iranian representatives met with top Syrian government officials, including Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Al-Watan reported.