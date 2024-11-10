Photo Credit: IDF, Shin Bet

Israeli military forces and Shin Bet intelligence fighters have eliminated the head of operations for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza.

Under the direction of precise IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, the Air Force conducted a precise strike and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Abu Sakhil, who operated in a command and control center that was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the ‘Fahed al-Sabah’ School in northern Gaza.

The terrorist was a significant figure for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in planning and executing terrorist activities and coordinating attacks with Hamas against Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in Gaza.

Abu Sakhil was also involved in compiling situational assessments.

As usual, prior to the strike numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

During the day on Sunday, an officer in the 52nd Battalion and an officer in the 9th Battalion, 401st Brigade, were both severely injured during combat in northern Gaza.

The officers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families were notified, the IDF said.

Lebanese Cheer IDF Assassination

Across Israel’s northern border, many Lebanese citizens are cheering Israeli forces after an attack in the Syrian Hezbollah stronghold of Qusayr eliminated terrorist Salim Jamil Ayyash, a fugitive with a $10 million American government bounty on his head.

The Hezbollah operative was one of four terrorists accused by the United Nations of orchestrating the targeted assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister and Sunni businessman Rafik al-Hariri. Twenty-two people lost their lives in the 2005 truck bombing that took place in Beirut.

Hariri’s son, Baha’a Rafik Hariri, thanked Allah for “revenge and justice” in response to the reports, according to the Abu Ali Express news outlet.

Two of the four Hezbollah operatives convicted in the attack in absentia are still at large.

