Photo Credit: IDF

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has authorized the expansion of Israel’s ground war in southern Lebanon, according to a report Sunday evening by the KAN News public broadcaster.

Thousands of active duty and reserve soldiers are expected to participate in the new maneuvers, which are designed to allow the IDF to deepen its current achievements and to reach additional areas where Hezbollah still operates.

Advertisement





The news outlet also reported that Russia has agreed to persuade Syria to block additional military personnel from joining Hezbollah in Lebanon from its territory.

In addition, the news outlet reported that although Russia will not have a role in what is happening inside Lebanon, Moscow will reportedly “work with Syria” to prevent the smuggling of weapons to Hezbollah as well as pressure Syrian President Bashar Assad into ensuring Iranian weapons do not pass through his territory.

Lebanese media was abuzz with the news, which came amid reports of flooding in Beirut due to heavy rain, and casualties from Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

A Western official told KAN News, “The people here are tired and want to end this war already.”

A separate report in the Lebanese Al Jadid news outlet quoted Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati advocating for implementation of Resolution 1701, the ceasefire agreement signed between Israel and Hezbollah that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War but was entirely ignored by the terrorist organization, the United Nations and the Lebanese government from the moment the ink dried on the paper.

“Today, the opportunity is available to return everyone to the state’s fold and for the state to be the first and final decision-maker in all matters,” Mikati said during a meeting at the embassy with the Lebanese community in Saudi Arabia. The comment appeared to be an oblique reference to the slow but steady defeat of Hezbollah by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese leader said he hoped “we will pass this difficult stage as soon as possible and reach a ceasefire and implement international resolutions, the basis of which is Resolution 1701 and strengthening the army’s presence in the south and that there will be no weapons except the weapons of legitimacy.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: