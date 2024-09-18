Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces has transferred its 98th Combat Division from Gaza to the northern front, according to Israeli media quoted in a report by the Saudi-owned Al Hadath news outlet.

The 98th division concluded its operation in the southern Gaza area of Khan Younis late last month; the troops will now join the 36th Division along with Paratroopers and Commandos under the IDF’s Northern Command on the Lebanese border.

The move could signal the start of intensified IDF operations against Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist army.

On Tuesday, at least 12 were killed and some 3,000 Hezbollah terrorists were injured when the upgraded pagers they carried exploded simultaneously throughout Lebanon and in sections of Syria. There has been no claim of responsibility thus far and Israel has not commented on the incident.

“IDF troops in the Northern Command continue their offensive and defensive activity,” the IDF said in a statement on Wednesday. This week, two brigade-level exercises of the 179th and 769th Brigades took place.

The exercises focused on readiness for terrain in the north, with simulations of operations in enemy territory, evacuations of wounded from the field under fire, operations of the various headquarters, and defense the northern region.

“The mission is clear: we are determined to change the security reality as soon as possible,” Northern Command commanding officer Major General Ori Gordin said.

“There is full commitment from the commanders and the troops here who are at peak readiness for any mission they may be assigned.”

At around 11:15 am, a barrage of rockets and explosive drones were launched towards the Upper Galilee region.

Another barrage of around 10 rockets was aimed at Mateh Asher and surrounds at 3 pm, and once again at 3:40 pm.

At around 4:40 pm, the Iranian-backed terrorist army launched another round of barrages of rockets and combat drones at the Upper Galilee, Mevo’ot HaHermon, Kiryat Shmona and Tel Hai. Most were intercepted, and several landed in open areas.

Firefighters from Hof District joined with volunteer units of the Israel Fire and Rescue Service to fight flames that broke out in the Western Galilee community of Moshav Manot and Hatzor HaGlilit due to the rocket fire.



Six firefighting teams from two separate fire stations were deployed to contain the fire and prevent the flames from spreading to nearby communities.

Much earlier in the day, the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted an explosive drone that crossed from Lebanon into the area off the coast of Rosh HaNikra. Sirens were not sounded in accordance with protocol, the IDF said.

Israeli Air Force warplanes intercepted a combat drone over Lake Kinneret at around 4:30 am as it approached from Iraq. Rocket and missile sirens were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception. No physical injuries were reported.

