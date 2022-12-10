Photo Credit: IDF

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah.

The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.

Advertisement



Israeli political sources in Tel Aviv told the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat news outlet that Israel is investigating an attempt by Iran to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah via civilian flights landing at Beirut Airport.

The sources warned that Israel will carry out harsh military strikes if the Beirut terminal is used for Iranian arms deliveries.

Iranian deliveries to Hezbollah via the Damascus Airport have reportedly failed due to repeated Israeli bombing of the facility, thus disabling the airport for other uses as well.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad two weeks in Damascus to discussed Iranian difficulties with its weapons deliveries in the face of Israeli air strikes.

Israel also routinely strikes Syrian military bases used by Iran to smuggle weaponry to its Lebanese proxy, and has warned repeatedly that it will not allow Iran to threaten Israel by establishing and maintaining a military footprint in Syria.