Photo Credit: Sebastian Baryli via Wikimedia

Naim Qassem, the second-in-command of Hezbollah with the title of deputy secretary-general, on Sunday morning told the pro-Hezbollah channel Al Manar that no Iranian or Hezbollah operative were harmed in the last two attacks attributed to Israel in Syria. He said the attacks were aimed at Syrian army installations.

Qassem said in the interview that it is not Hezbollah’s mandate to decide how to respond to Israel’s attacks on Syria and the decision is in the hands of the Syrian leadership.

He added that a war with Israel in Lebanon is unlikely, but clarified “Hezbollah remains on full alert and makes sufficient preparations to respond at any point in time when Israel decides to start a war.”

The attack attributed to Israel last Wednesday in Syria was directed against Hezbollah’s entrenchment in the Golan. The targets belonged to the Lebanese terrorist organization and the Syrian army, but the dead in the attack were all Syrians,

According to a report in Kan 11, Israel is firmly refraining from harming Hezbollah members so as not to increase tensions on the Lebanese border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that eight activists in the pro-Iranian militias were killed in the attacks in Syria on Wednesday night. According to the announcement, the attack targeted weapons depots belonging to the same militias.

According to additional reports, the Israel Air Force attacked targets in the village of Ravihina in southern Quneitra and Jabal al-Mane, southeast of the capital Damascus.