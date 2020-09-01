Photo Credit: SANA

SANA reported Monday night, citing a military source, that at 10:40 PM, “the Zionist enemy directed an air strike from the side of the occupied Syrian Golan against some military sites in Southern Damascus.” The source added that “the Israeli aggression led to the martyrdom of two soldiers and injuring seven others in addition to material damages.”

But according to the Syrian Human Rights Observatory, there were more martyrs Monday night. Citing “very reliable sources,” SOHR reported that “five Iranian-backed militiamen were killed, including three of non-Syrian nationalities, and more than ten others were injured today in Israeli strikes on south of Damascus. The airstrikes resulted in significant material losses at the targeted sites.”

Reliable sources informed SOHR that Israeli strikes targeted the positions of several Syrian regime forces in rural Damascus and Daraa. One of the strikes hit the perimeter of Damascus international airport and the al-Kiswa area, south of Damascus.

According to SOHR, Israeli missiles shelled the perimeter of Izraa, the battalions of Namir and Qarfa and Tal Mahaja in north-eastern countryside of Daraa, where Lebanese Hezbollah forces are present. No casualties have been reported yet.

SOHR activists later reported hearing loud explosions in rural al-Sweida and Daraa in southern Syria, as a result of Israeli shelling targeting military positions south of Damascus and the area of Sheikh Miskine and Izraa – this while the regime’s air defenses were attempting to intercept the targets in the skies of the same area.