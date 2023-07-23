Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday postponed his planned trips this week to Cyprus and Turkey, after undergoing surgery to implant a cardiac pacemaker.

“After Netanyahu underwent a medical procedure, a follow-up of several weeks became necessary. The state visits have been delayed,” a source in the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Netanyahu was scheduled to Cyprus on July 25 and return the next day. He was set to travel to Turkey on July 28, in the first visit to Ankara by an Israeli premier since 2008.

A significant portion of Netanyahu’s talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides was expected to address energy cooperation, including the construction of an “energy highway” that will connect the national electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece.

Christodoulides visited Israel in May.

Last week, King Mohammed VI of Morocco invited Netanyahu to visit the North African country for the first time.

Netanyahu underwent a cardiac pacemaker implantation procedure at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan overnight Saturday.

Doctors said the operation was successful. They discharged the 73-year-old Netanyahu later on Sunday.

In a video message released ahead of the surgery, Netanyahu said that he was feeling “excellent” and following the advice of his doctors. He added that he expected to be released in time to attend scheduled Knesset votes on legislation related to his government’s judicial reform effort.

However, the weekly Cabinet meeting was ultimately postponed to Monday.

Content from TPS was used in this report.