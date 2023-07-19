Photo Credit: TPS

Moroccan King Mohammed VI, on Wednesday, invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Morocco.

The invitation was sent in a warm, personal letter in which the king of Morocco thanked the State of Israel for its recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

King Mohammed VI wrote Prime Minister Netanyahu that the visit would open up new possibilities for strengthening relations between their two countries.

Following the invitation, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agreed this evening to coordinate on a date in the near future for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s first visit to Morocco.

 

