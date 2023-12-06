Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

Israel’s Arrow air-defense system on Wednesday intercepted a surface-to-surface missile heading towards the country’s southern coastal city of Eilat, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The missile was intercepted in the Red Sea area, and “did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians,” said IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

Advertisement





Air-raid sirens were activated in Eilat “according to policy,” sending approximately 60,000 Israelis, as well as tourists, running for shelter.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Israeli in recent weeks which were thwarted by Israeli, U.S. or Saudi forces, or missed their targets.

On Sunday, the Iranian terror proxy’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement that “our armed forces will resume targeting the Zionist occupation entity with painful and decisive blows” in response to what he described as “brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip.”

Israel has bolstered its naval presence in the Red Sea area in response to the attacks.

Missile boats were deployed “in accordance with the assessment of the situation, and as part of the increased defense efforts in the region,” according to the IDF.

On Nov. 9, the Houthis fired a ballistic missile at Eilat, which was intercepted by Israel’s Arrow 3 in the aerial-defense system’s first operational use.

On Oct. 31, the Arrow 2 air defense system for the first time intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from the Red Sea area.